LONDON Oct 2 Strikers Danny Welbeck and Bobby
Zamora have been recalled to the England squad for Friday's
final Euro 2012 qualifier in Montenegro but Steven Gerrard and
Rio Ferdinand were left out, the Football Association (FA) said
on its website on Sunday.
England head to Podgorica needing a point to seal top spot
in Group G and a place in next June's finals in Ukraine and
Poland.
Welbeck missed last month's wins over Bulgaria and Wales due
to a hamstring problem but five goals in six games for
Manchester United have propelled him back into the squad.
Fulham's Zamora has not been called up since May and has
returned along with Tottenham Hotspur right back Kyle Walker.
Ferdinand was only a substitute for United in Saturday's 2-0
win over Norwich City and fellow experienced campaigner Gerrard
came off the bench in Liverpool's 2-0 win at Everton but England
coach Fabio Capello has deemed them not fully fit.
Right back Chris Smalling is injured so Micah Richards is
included. Striker Peter Crouch has been overlooked.
Squad:
Goalkeepers: Scott Carson, Joe Hart, David Stockdale
Defenders: Leighton Baines, Gary Cahill, Ashley Cole, Phil
Jagielka, Phil Jones, Micah Richards, John Terry, Kyle Walker
Midfielders: Gareth Barry, Stewart Downing, Adam Johnson,
Frank Lampard, James Milner, Scott Parker, Theo Walcott, Ashley
Young
Forwards: Darren Bent, Andy Carroll, Wayne Rooney, Danny
Welbeck, Bobby Zamora
