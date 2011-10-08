LONDON Oct 8 Wayne Rooney came under a barrage
of criticism from British media on Saturday after his red card
in England's 2-2 draw in Montenegro ruled him out for at least
the first match of Euro 2012.
The striker had helped set up both England goals before
being sent off for a kick at Miodrag Dzudovic with 20 minutes
left to put his side under pressure.
England went on to concede a late equaliser but hung on for
the point they needed to top Group G.
Newspaper headlines took a swipe at the striker, whose
father and uncle were this week arrested and released on police
bail in an inquiry into an alleged betting scam.
"We will Roo this moment", "Roo Fool!" and "An Idiot Abroad"
read some of the headlines.
As this was England's last qualifier, he faces a minimum
one-match ban for June's finals in Ukraine and Poland but that
could be increased by UEFA.
England have no other player like Rooney, who can be deadly
as a striker but also link up play, and Capello must deal with
his absence.
The Italian coach defended his decision to pick Rooney, who
was also sent off in the 2006 World Cup.
"It was no mistake to pick him. I spoke with him before the
game and he was relaxed and calm, then went out on the pitch and
made this silly mistake," Capello told reporters.
Captain John Terry tried to look on the bright side.
"We can look over the course of this campaign and be pleased
at how we've come back after the (2010) World Cup," he said.
"We've seen players come in and refresh the group, playing
for places. There have been a lot of young players coming in and
with the established players we have as well, we've always said
it's a great mix."
