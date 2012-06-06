By Mark Meadows
| KRAKOW, Poland, June 6
KRAKOW, Poland, June 6 France's clinical
dismissal of Estonia in their final Euro 2012 warmup on Tuesday
was yet another blow to any England fan still confident about
their team's chances in Poland and Ukraine.
Their Group D opener against France on Monday looks an even
tougher ask after Karim Benzema and Franck Ribery settled some
early defensive nerves by running riot in the 4-0 win, which
took Les Bleus' unbeaten streak to 21 matches.
Expectations of England success were already low given key
striker Wayne Rooney's suspension for the first two games and
coach Roy Hodgson only being appointed a month ago following
Fabio Capello's shock February departure.
The naming of the experienced but functional former West
Bromwich Albion boss was not exactly welcomed by England's
demanding press and fans, while a slew of injuries since have
further eroded hopes ahead of their arrival at their Krakow base
on Wednesday.
"The team and squad were built up as the golden generation
and the expectation and pressure grew over the years," captain
Steven Gerrard told reporters.
"We were expected to deliver in a major tournament and, by
deliver, that means, going to a final or winning a trophy.
"We were put down as favourites in previous tournaments and
maybe, because we haven't done it, the expectations this time
will be less."
England fans almost feel they have a divine right to
challenge for major tournaments having "invented the game", even
if one solitary World Cup triumph in 1966 suggests they should
generally be classed as also rans.
The English St George flag, barely seen in normal life,
suddenly adorns every pub, car bumper and teenage bedroom when
tournaments come along while references to Lord Nelson hoisting
an "England expects" signal at the battle of Trafalgar abound.
KEY MAN
Players from other nations usually get in on the act and put
England among the favourites, based on a never-say-die attitude
and the strength of the Premier League, albeit packed with
foreigners.
This time, with awkward group games against Sweden and
co-hosts Ukraine to follow, even rivals are writing England off.
"Rooney is a key man and two matches without my United
companion could be too much for England. I sincerely want
England to reach the quarter-finals but it's not going to be
easy," Portugal and Manchester United winger Nani said.
Chelsea's Champions League winners Frank Lampard and Gary
Cahill have been ruled out of the tournament along with Gareth
Barry, leading Jordan Henderson and Martin Kelly to be called
up.
Midfielder Henderson had an average first season at best at
Liverpool while promising defender Kelly is still mainly an
Anfield reserve.
"These absences place many doubts about the English for the
Euros. Injuries are destroying the team. Their replacements are
not at the same level," Nani added, despite 1-0 warmup wins over
Norway and Belgium.
Kelly's callup was yet another snub to experienced defender
Rio Ferdinand, who was left out of the squad. Hodgson has had to
constantly deny that Ferdinand's absence is because John Terry
has been charged with racially abusing his brother Anton.
Liverpool - where Hodgson had an unhappy spell before
joining West Brom - finished a woeful eighth in the Premier
League yet have contributed six players to England's squad.
Midfielder Gerrard, long viewed as England's only world
class player along with Rooney, is the most recognisable of the
six but even he had one of his worst league seasons.
"(The lack of expectation) could suit us and turn into a
positive," he said.
