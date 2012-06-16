By Timothy Collings
| KRAKOW, Poland, June 16
displays characterised by defensive organisation, determination
and team spirit, manager Roy Hodgson will face a "welcome"
selection problem for England's final Euro 2012 Group D game
against Ukraine on Tuesday.
The return of striker Wayne Rooney after a two-game
suspension, means not only that he will change a winning team
following England's dramatic 3-2 triumph over Sweden in Kiev on
Friday, but also that he will be forced to omit one of the young
strikers he praised for their performance.
Both Andy Carroll, 23, and Danny Welbeck, 21, scored
impressive goals, with a towering header and clever back-heeled
shot respectively, to earn their manager's appreciation and
confirm the arrival of a new younger generation.
Hodgson, who is proving to be a man capable of making cool
decisions in the heat of a fierce contest, has already made
clear he will select Rooney for his first appearance of Euro
2012.
Rooney was suspended for two games following his sending off
for kicking Miodrag Dzudovic during the final qualifier against
Montenegro in October.
Hodgson has yet to decide who the Manchester United forward
replaces, what role he will play and if he changes the shape and
style of his robust and functional team.
A self-confessed pragmatist, Hodgson is expected to continue
to rely on a solid defence with Rooney adding a measure of
control to an attack that often seems detached from the rest of
the team.
Match-winning substitute Theo Walcott, who scored his first
international goal for four years and then set up the winner for
Welbeck, believes unleashing Rooney will give England added
impetus in their bid to win the group and avoid defending
champions Spain, the probable winners of Group C.
Walcott said: "I am sure Wayne will get his opportunity.
He'll want to make up for time he's missed -- he will want to
make it up to all of the lads.
"He is such a world-class player. It would be tough to leave
him out but that's the manager's decision. We'll see what
happens..."
Despite his impact as a traditional centre-forward, Carroll
looks most likely to make way in a move that could give
England's offensive play greater fluency, particularly as
Rooney, Welbeck and Ashley Young are club-mates at Manchester
United.
NATURAL TALENT
Walcott, for one, said he believed that Welbeck has the
natural talent to flourish as the tournament unfolds.
"That chance was massive, but Danny made it look easy," he
said. "It was class, probably one of the best goals at this
tournament and I am not just saying that because he's my friend.
"That goal had everything and shows that, despite being at
such a young age he can do the business."
He added that he was relieved, too, to have scored, his
deflected shot being his first since striking a hat-trick
against Croatia in a World Cup qualifier in 2008.
"I have finally got that scoring monkey off my back, but I
surprised myself. I thought the shot took a deflection which is
why my celebration was a little bit odd, but I've seen it again
and it didn't.
"I didn't know I had that sort of 'Ronaldo dip' in me. I
should try it more often. To score is special, not just for me
but for my family watching back home."
As Walcott celebrated, Hodgson pondered.
"I welcome those kind of selection problems," he said. "I
was really pleased with the performance of the front players,
but Wayne Rooney is a special player and, frankly, it will be
hard to leave him out."
(Reporting By Tim Collings)