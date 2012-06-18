By Timothy Collings
| KRAKOW, Poland, June 18
Wayne Rooney is set to feature at Euro 2012 for the first time
on Tuesday but co-hosts Ukraine could be without their talisman
Andriy Shevchenko as they battle to stay in the tournament.
England, with four points from two games, need only a draw
to progress to the quarter-finals from their final Group D match
while Ukraine must win at the Donbass Arena to avoid the same
fate as co-hosts Poland and be eliminated after the first round.
Rooney is available again after serving a two-match ban for
his red card against Montenegro in a Euro qualifier last year,
but Ukraine are sweating on the fitness of Shevchenko, who
scored both goals in the 2-1 victory over Sweden in their
opening game.
Shevchenko, 35, missed training on Sunday after suffering
two painful blows to his knee in Friday's 2-0 defeat by France.
Ukraine spokesman Oleksander Hlyvinsky said team doctors were
draining fluid from Shevchenko's knee.
In four previous appearances at the stadium, Ukraine have
failed to triumph and coach Oleg Blokhin has spoken of his
team's need to break a perceived curse at the modern $400
million arena.
England manager Roy Hodgson must choose who makes way for
Rooney, with Andy Carroll and Danny Welbeck netting superb goals
in the 3-2 win over Sweden, but winger Theo Walcott could miss
out with a hamstring injury after an inspired display as a
substitute against the Swedes.
Rooney said on Sunday that he was delighted to be available
again and was sure England had no cautious thoughts going into
their final group game.
"The lads have done so well to put us in the position we are
in now and hopefully I'll get a chance to play and try and shine
and help us get through the group," he told a news conference.
"It's great that we've scored a few goals and we've got the
points that we've got. I'm not going to win the Euros on my own
-- there are 23 players who are going to chip in and help us win
the tournament, or go as far as we can."
Rooney said he was fully-fit and ready to play, a prospect
that may enhance England's prospects and improve the fluency of
their attacking play, but will do little to encourage Ukraine.
"Since I've joined up with the squad, I've took part in
every training session," he said. "I'm feeling good, I'm just
feeling ready and excited to get out onto the pitch..."
England's approach, he said, would be unchanged. "It's the
same as the first two games -- we'll go into the game wanting to
win and wanting the three points. If we have to take a point
then we'll happily do that, but we're going into the game trying
to win."
The natural decision for Hodgson would be to play Rooney
with Manchester United team mate Welbeck. The two scored 30
goals between them on the 18 occasions they played for United
last season.
Hodgson, however, was keen to lift the expectations on his
21-year-old striker.
"I would do well to encourage you not to put too much
pressure on the lad," he said. "Before we build him up to the
skies to knock him down, we should remember he has a lot of time
ahead of him."
(Reporting By Tim Collings, editing by Justin Palmer)