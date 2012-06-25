By Timothy Collings
| KRAKOW, June 25
KRAKOW, June 25 Unfancied and unloved, England
arrived at Euro 2012 written off by many of their own
supporters, but their solid defensive displays and stubborn team
unity earned grudging respect even if they did little to set
pulses racing.
Beaten only once, and then on penalties, England were
finally, but deservedly, eliminated 4-2 in the shootout by a
superior Italy team after riding their luck in a goalless draw
at the end of extra-time in Sunday's quarter-final in Kiev.
Having slogged through a 1-1 draw with France and then
overcome Sweden 3-2 with a late goal before beating co-hosts
Ukraine 1-0 in demanding Group D games that stretched them to
their limits, it was clear England exceeded expectations.
But their dignity under duress and the promise of a clutch
of younger players introduced by new manager Roy Hodgson should
ensure he continues to retain the confidence of the squad and is
afforded cordial treatment by the media.
Two years on from England's sorry exit at the 2010 World Cup
finals, when they left Rustenberg in disarray after a 4-1
thumping by Germany, Hodgson should take satisfaction from
steadying what appeared to be a rocking, if not mutinous, ship.
Former manager Fabio Capello's lack of command of the
English language and the complex relations within the group had
left Hodgson, appointed on May 1, with an awkward task and a
need to make several difficult decisions.
He took on the challenge and made his calls with shrewdness
and courage, backing selections like defenders Glen Johnson and
John Terry against the views of his critics.
HODGSON'S CHOICE
Their performances, and those of the squad in general
including newcomers like forward Danny Welbeck, justified
Hodgson's choices, even if they lacked inspiration thanks to the
dearth of imaginative, creative players.
Not even the return of rusty striker Wayne Rooney, who was
suspended for the opening two group games, could inject any vim
into a blunt attack and dull team.
It is unlikely that injured absentees like midfielders Jack
Wilshere or Frank Lampard would have made much difference.
After the 2010 World Cup, Capello's future was called into
doubt but he was retained, if not with a resounding vote of
confidence, before choosing to depart in February this year.
Given that backdrop, and only two warm-up games, Hodgson did
much as expected by sticking to a pragmatic and defensive
approach as England went unbeaten, barring Sunday's penalty
loss, through their first six games under his control.
For Hodgson, the greatest problem - and biggest challenge -
is to find gifted, dynamic midfield players so that, if England
qualify for the 2014 World Cup finals, they can go to Brazil and
play football that is brighter than the turgid, industrial game
on display at Euro 2012.
England showed they have a fine goalkeeper in Joe Hart, can
defend stoutly and are well-organised, but they rarely crossed
the halfway line with distinction or purpose and, overall,
demonstrated a lamentable lack of technique and passing ability.
TECHNICALLY INFERIOR
In four games, they failed to enjoy even 50 percent of the
possession - statistics that prove England are unable to retain
the ball because their passing and technical levels are inferior
to their rivals.
Hodgson knows and understands the problem, but believes that
in time the squad can improve sufficiently to make an impression
at a tournament and enjoy a significant knockout victory against
a major rival nation for the first time since 1966.
"It's only a matter of time," he said. "If this group of
players continue to show the same degree of determination and
will to be a team, and work so hard as a team, we've got quality
players who can come into the squad who will add to the
competition.
"So I'm convinced it won't be that long before we beat a top
nation. We had our chance... We came close to taking it, but not
quite.
"I think we've got to keep building on the work we've done
at this tournament and make sure that the good things remain and
we work on some of the things we could have done a little bit
better."
He knows he will also be heavily reliant on English
football's new national training centre at St George's Park for
a long-awaited change in basic attitudes and expectations - and
a supply of more technically accomplished players.
(Reporting by Tim Collings; editing by Ken Ferris)