Sept 4 Tottenham Hotspur and England striker Harry Kane has shrugged of suggestions that he is a one-season wonder after failing to find the net in his four games this campaign, British media reported.

The 22-year-old scored 31 goals in his breakthrough campaign for Spurs last season, including 21 in the Premier League, and is in the England squad for their European Championship qualifiers against San Marino and Switzerland.

"As a striker, you are going to get chances where you miss and, after that, it is about how you cope. Some strikers go down a bad path and lose their confidence but not me," Kane, who also scored on his England debut in March, was quoted as saying.

"My start to the season has been okay. It could have been better. I would like to have scored by now but football doesn't always work like that," he added.

The centre-forward revealed that he had sought the advice of England captain Wayne Rooney and ex-skipper Alan Shearer on how to end his drought.

Rooney is one short of Bobby Charlton's record of 49 goals for England, while Shearer scored 30 times for the national team.

"Wayne has done it year in, year out," Kane said.

"I like talking to players like that and seeing how he has dealt with it.

"Shearer is a top man. It was good to talk to him. He's been in the same sort of situation as I am now and he gave me some good tips." (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)