By Mark Meadows
KRAKOW, Poland, June 13 England defender Martin
Kelly missed Euro 2012 training on Wednesday because of a
lingering virus while felow fullback Ashley Cole left the
session early with a physio.
Kelly, a Liverpool reserve drafted into the squad late after
Gary Cahill joined a raft of injured players, did not make the
bench for Monday's 1-1 draw with France because of the problem.
He could be a doubt for Friday's second Group D match with
Sweden for which manager Roy Hodgson is considering changes.
Hodgson said after the France game he was not sure if
midfielders Steven Gerrard and Scott Parker could manage two
games in four days but their appearance at full training
suggests they will play given the lack of top-class cover.
Left back Cole often does not fully train because of a
long-standing but minor ankle issue.
