LONDON, March 23 Midfielder Adam Lallana has withdrawn from the England squad for the Euro 2016 qualifier against Lithuania and a friendly against Italy because of a groin injury, the BBC reported on Monday.

Lallana was replaced at halftime during Liverpool's 2-1 defeat by Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday.

Goalkeeper Fraser Forster and left back Luke Shaw have also withdrawn from Roy Hodgson's squad because of injury.

Goalkeepers Rob Green and Jack Butland and Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose have been called up as replacements.

England, who top Group E with four wins from four matches, host Lithuania at Wembley on Friday before a friendly against Italy in Turin four days later. (Reporting by Michael Hann, editing by Ed Osmond)