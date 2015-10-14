LONDON Oct 14 UEFA have opened disciplinary proceedings against the English Football Association and Lithuanian Football Federation (LFF) following crowd disturbances in their Euro 2016 qualifier in Vilnius on Monday.

Riot police had to break up skirmishes between rival fans before the start with some England supporters appearing to be in a section for home fans with no segregation.

UEFA said in a statement the LFF also face proceedings over ticketing and blocked stairways.

England won 3-0 to make it 10 wins from 10 in Group E ahead of next year's European Championship in France. (Reporting by Justin Palmer; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)