LONDON Oct 9 England are not good enough to win
Euro 2012 because the players have "no mobility and can't keep
the ball" according to former England defender Gary Neville.
Neville, the former Manchester United and England right-back
who won 85 England caps and retired earlier this year, also said
Wayne Rooney's sending off in Friday's 2-2 draw with Montenegro
should not deflect attention away from what he sees as the
team's real problems.
England, who sealed their place with Friday's draw, will
start the tournament without Rooney, who will be suspended for
at least one match.
"It's as though we think one world class player might be
able to propel us to a major trophy," Neville, writing in the
Mail on Sunday, said.
"And now we are talking about Rooney possibly missing two
games at Euro 2012 when what we should be talking about is the
spine of a team that has no mobility and can't keep the ball.
"When I look at it coldly, a team that has John Terry, Gary
Cahill, Scott Parker, Gareth Barry, Darren Bent and Rooney in
its central positions is nowhere near good enough to take on the
major nations such as Spain.
"I'm not having a go at individuals; there are some very
good players among those names. Collectively, Rooney aside,
there is hardly any pace, very little invention and hardly any
rotation of positions.
"The real issue is that the spine of the team is not good
enough, as it stands, to take on Spain, Italy, France or Germany
at Euro 2012."
England play world champions Spain in a friendly at Wembley
on Nov. 12 and Neville says because of the players the visitors
have, the match is very important.
"Compare (England) with the spine of Spain: Carles Puyol,
Gerard Pique, Xabi Alonso, Xavi, David Villa and Fernando
Llorente. That's the issue Fabio Capello now has to resolve and
why the Wembley friendly is so much more than a practice.
"Never has a friendly been more important.
"It's like a Cup final. Somehow, Capello has to do something
that no England manager has done in 15 years, and that is make
the England players believe that this next match could be the
most important of their life."
Spain, the reigning European champions, have also qualified
for the finals along with England, Italy, Germany, Netherlands
and co-hosts Poland and Ukraine.
All 16 qualifiers will be known by next month.
