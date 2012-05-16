LONDON May 16 After being handed a spot at Euro
2012 on Wednesday, England's youngest squad member Alex
Oxlade-Chamberlain's next task is to tunnel his way into manager
Roy Hodgson's first team plans.
Parallels will be drawn between the 18-year-old and fellow
Arsenal team mate Theo Walcott, who fell by the wayside after
being a shock inclusion as a 17-year-old in Sven-Goran
Eriksson's 2006 World Cup squad.
Walcott, who was also named by Hodgson, did not feature at
the tournament in Germany six years ago and was then forced to
wait another two years to earn his first senior cap.
On Wednesday, Hodgson phoned Oxlade-Chamberlain two hours
before the squad was announced to inform the teenager about his
call-up before adding that it was now up to the former
Southampton product to prove himself in front of his more
experienced peers.
Oxlade-Chamberlian could get his chance in the two
friendlies against Norway and Belgium on May 26 and June 2
respectively.
"For everything to happen as quickly as it has, it has been
surreal and I don't think it has really sunk in properly yet,"
Oxlade-Chamberlain told Arsenal.com.
"I know I haven't made it and I have a long way to go but
this is the first step in what I hope to be a long and
successful international career.
"I am just looking forward to going there, learning from all
the experienced players, training with them and trying my hand
at everything. I am absolutely buzzing.
"I would have probably laughed if someone had told me I
would be in the Euro 2012 a year ago."
Technically gifted and blessed with pace, Oxlade-Chamberlain
represents the future of England and his attacking flair could
well be called upon by Hodgson who lacks complete fluidity on
the flanks.
"I think I play with no fear, I run at players regardless of
who they are and try to make a difference," continued
Oxlade-Chamberlain.
"I have a youthful enthusiasm and I am so excited about this
that I will try and take any opportunity with both hands.
"I will just try and make things happen, although I know
there are other players who can do that. It will just be nice to
get the opportunity and I will see what I can do."
(Reporting by Mark Pangallo; editing by Pritha Sarkar)