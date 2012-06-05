By Mike Collett
| LONDON, June 5
LONDON, June 5 England return to the European
Championship after an eight-year absence with new manager Roy
Hodgson hoping to improve on what is a woeful record in the
finals for one of Europe's traditional stronger soccer nations.
England are the only European country to have won the World
Cup but never be crowned European champions and following a
spate of injuries, there are very few indicators suggesting that
England's disappointing European record will improve this month.
Whether Hodgson, 64, named on May 1 as England's new
permanent manager following the departure of Fabio Capello in
February, can bring success remains one of the many unanswered
questions facing the Three Lions this month.
In eight finals appearances since 1968 they have only
reached the semi-finals twice: in 1968, when only four teams
took part in Italy and in 1996 when they hosted the tournament.
Typically for England though, the build-up has been blighted
by injuries, with Frank Lampard, Gareth Barry and Gary Cahill
all sidelined while Rio Ferdinand was ignored as Cahill's
replacement by Hodgson who preferred Liverpool youngster Martin
Kelly instead, provoking the first real row of his reign.
The responsibility for leading England to success passed to
Hodgson on May 1 only weeks before their Group D campaign kicked
off against France in Donetsk, Ukraine, on June 11.
Further games against Sweden in Kiev on June 15 and co-hosts
Ukraine in Donetsk on June 19 are also considerable obstacles
for England to overcome.
One note for optimism perhaps is that England looked
organised at the back in Hodgson's first two friendlies in
charge which both ended in 1-0 wins against Norway and Belgium.
They may not have been pretty displays, but England looked hard
to break down at least.
SELF RESPECT
The immediate target for Hodgson is to ensure there is no
repeat of England's dismal performances at the 2010 World Cup
finals where they went out to Germany in the last 16 after
suffering their worst ever World Cup defeat - a 4-1 thrashing.
Capello was widely criticised for those performances and many
felt he should have gone immediately afterwards.
However, he stayed on and England regained their self respect
as they cruised unbeaten through the Euro 2012 qualifiers for
these finals, winning five and drawing three of their eight
games.
The only real blemish in the campaign came 17 minutes from
the end of the last one against Montenegro in Podgorica on Oct.
7 when, with their place all but secured, striker Wayne Rooney
was sent off for a senseless kick at defender Miodrag Dzudovic.
That ultimately resulted in Rooney, a player with undoubted
match-winning pedigree, being banned for the first two matches
of the finals against France and Sweden.
The Manchester United striker, who scored more than 30 goals
for club and country during the sesason that has just ended,
will be eligible to join the fray on June 19 when England play
Ukraine, which could well be their last game in the competition.
PREVIOUS EXPERIENCE
There is no doubt that England's players, used to playing at
the highest level week in week out in the Premier League with
some of the world's biggest names, have the capacity to do well.
Hodgson at least, who spent 15 months at West Bromwich
Albion, does have previous international experience having
coached the Switzerland, Finland and the United Arab Emirates
national sides in the past.
Tournament football at this level is not new to him either,
having led Switzerland to the 1994 World Cup finals in the
United States - their first appearance for 28 years.
Hodgson had two immediate dilemmas to solve when he took over
-- the relationship between John Terry and Rio Ferdinand and the
captaincy issue.
Capello resigned after challenging the FA's decision to strip
Terry of the captaincy because of his upcoming court case in
which he will plead not guilty to racially abusing Ferdinand's
younger brother Anton of Queens Park Rangers when Chelsea played
QPR last October.
Hodgson announced he was leaving Ferdinand out of the squad
for "footballing reasons" but just as that dilemma seemed to be
over it was re-ignited this week after Hodgson ignored Ferguson
again when Cahill was ruled out.
Losing Lampard, Barry and Cahill to injuries has not helped
the cause either and he now has to pep up a midfield which often
looks one-paced and one-dimensional.
He has named Steven Gerrard as captain too and if Gerrard
can reproduce his old club form in midfield, England could pose
some problems for their opponents.
His striker options are also limited because of Rooney's
two-match ban and a serious injury to Darren Bent that has ruled
him out of the tournament.
So he has put his faith in Liverpool's expensive striker
Andy Carroll, who had a good end to an otherwise forgettable
season, while Danny Welbeck took his first goal for England well
against Belgium but is likely to start on the bench.
Hodgson now faces the hardest job of his long managerial
career and leading England to the quarter-finals at least -
where they usually go out on penalties - might be a step too far
after just a few weeks in the job.