LONDON, March 27 England manager Roy Hodgson was delighted with scorer Harry Kane's instant impact on his international debut in the 4-0 Euro 2016 qualifying win over Lithuania on Friday but said the gloss had been taken off by an injury to Danny Welbeck.

Kane, a leading contender for England's Footballer of the Year award after blasting his way out of the shadows at Tottenham Hotspur and into the England team on the back of 29 club goals this season, headed England's fourth goal 80 seconds after replacing skipper Wayne Rooney.

"I am delighted for him, there has been a lot of pressure around him, but it is fantastic that in the 25 minutes he was on the field he produced a little bit of magic and scored his first goal," Hodgson told reporters.

"It could have been longer than 25 minutes but we could not get him on because play did not stop and we could not make the substitution," Hodgson added of bringing Kane on after 71 minutes at Wembley.

Asked if scoring so quickly into his England career would put even more pressure on the 21-year-old, Hodgson replied: "I don't think he is a person who will buckle under pressure, but he will have to learn to accept being in the spotlight.

"But I think he is capable of that and in good hands at Tottenham and with us.

"We have to make certain we don't build him up to knock him down. We want to build him up to be an important part of our future... that's what I would love to see."

Hodgson, though, was worried about the knee injury Welbeck collected and was hoping it was not too serious.

"It was a good night, apart from that injury which has soured it a little bit for us. I hope it is not too serious but it will probably keep him out of Tuesday's friendly against Italy."

Lithuania coach Igoris Pankratjevas looked glum following a second successive 4-0 defeat in Group E after losing by the same score to Switzerland in November.

"We lost to a much better team, better in all aspects of the game," he said.

"We were not at our best today, that is for sure."

Asked about Kane's impact, he replied: "It did not take him long to prove he is a great striker." (editing by Justin Palmer)