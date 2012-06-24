Soccer-Ibrahimovic strikes twice wins League Cup for United
June 24 England 0 Italy 0 - Euro 2012 quarter-final result, Italy win 4-2 on penalties
At the Olympic Stadium, Kiev
Halftime: 0-0; 90 mins: 0-0, 105 mins: 0-0
Penalty shootout
England 2 Italy 4
Steven Gerrard scored Mario Balotelli scored
Wayne Rooney scored Riccardo Montolivo missed
Ashley Young missed Andrea Pirlo scored
Ashley Cole saved Antonio Nocerino scored
Alessandro Diamanti scored
Teams:
England: 1-Joe Hart; 2-Glen Johnson, 6-John Terry, 15-Joleon Lescott, 3-Ashley Cole; 16-James Milner (7-Theo Walcott 61), 4-Steven Gerrard, 17-Scott Parker (8-Jordan Henderson 94), 11-Ashley Young; 10-Wayne Rooney; 22-Danny Welbeck (9-Andy Carroll 60)
Italy: 1-Gianluigi Buffon; 7-Ignazio Abate (2-Christian Maggio 90+1), 15-Andrea Barzagli, 19-Leonardo Bonucci, 6-Federico Balzaretti; 21-Andrea Pirlo; 8-Claudio Marchisio, 18-Riccardo Montolivo, 16-Daniele De Rossi (23-Antonio Nocerino 80); 9-Mario Balotelli, 10-Antonio Cassano (22-Alessandro Diamanti 78)
Referee: Pedro Proenca (Portugal) (Edited by Tom Pilcher)
