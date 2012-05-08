Soccer-Silva can keep Hull in Premier League, says Maloney
Feb 27 Manager Marco Silva has given Hull City a renewed belief that they can secure their Premier League status for the next season, midfielder Shaun Maloney has said.
LONDON, May 8 England results since the 2010 World Cup. Date Match Opposition Venue Result Scorers
2010 Aug 11 F Hungary London W 2-1 Gerrard 2 Sept 3 EQ Bulgaria London W 4-0 Defoe 3, A.Johnson Sept 7 EQ Switzerland Basel W 3-1 Rooney, A.Johnson, Bent Oct 12 EQ Montenegro London D 0-0 Nov 17 F France London L 1-2 Crouch
2011 Feb 9 F Denmark Copenhagen W 2-1 Bent, Young Mar 26 EQ Wales Cardiff W 2-0 Lampard, Bent Mar 29 F Ghana London D 1-1 Carroll Jun 4 EQ Switzerland London D 2-2 Lampard, Young Sept 2 EQ Bulgaria Sofia W 3-0 Rooney 2, Cahill Sept 6 EQ Wales London W 1-0 Young Oct 7 EQ Montenegro Podgorica D 2-2 Young, Bent Nov 12 F Spain London W 1-0 Lampard Nov 15 F Sweden London W 1-0 Barry
2012 Feb 29 F Netherlands London L 2-3 Cahill, Young
EQ = Euro qualifier
F = Friendly
Feb 27 Manager Marco Silva has given Hull City a renewed belief that they can secure their Premier League status for the next season, midfielder Shaun Maloney has said.
Feb 27 Everton manager Ronald Koeman has urged his side to make a late push for the Champions League qualification spots but at the same time be wary of the teams below them in the Premier League.
Feb 27 The Leicester City squad have found an unlikely ally in Juergen Klopp after the Liverpool manager said that the club's board were likely responsible for Claudio Ranieri's sacking and that the concept of 'player power' was often exaggerated.