(updates after Gerrard named as captain)

LONDON May 16 England manager Roy Hodgson on Wednesday named the following 23-man squad for the June 8-July 1 European Championship:

Goalkeepers: Joe Hart (Manchester City), Robert Green (West Ham United), John Ruddy (Norwich City)

Defenders: Ashley Cole (Chelsea), John Terry (Chelsea), Glen Johnson (Liverpool), Phil Jones (Manchester United), Leighton Baines (Everton), Joleon Lescott (Manchester City), Gary Cahill (Chelsea)

Midfielders: Steven Gerrard (Liverpool, captain), Frank Lampard (Chelsea), Scott Parker (Tottenham Hotspur), Gareth Barry (Manchester City), James Milner (Manchester City), Stewart Downing (Liverpool), Theo Walcott (Arsenal), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Arsenal), Ashley Young (Manchester United)

Forwards: Wayne Rooney (Manchester United), Danny Welbeck (Manchester United), Andy Carroll (Liverpool), Jermain Defoe (Tottenham Hotspur) (Edited by Tom Pilcher)