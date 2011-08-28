LONDON Aug 28 Manchester United's young uncapped trio of defenders Phil Jones, Chris Smalling and midfielder Tom Cleverley were included in the England squad on Sunday for the Euro 2012 qualifiers in Bulgaria and Wales.

The three started United's 8-2 mauling of Arsenal on Sunday and would probably have been joined by team mate Danny Welbeck who limped off with a hamstring injury after scoring the first goal.

"It is not easy to find a player who is so young that can play with so much confidence," England coach Fabio Capello told reporters of 19-year-old Jones ahead of naming his squad.

"The talent is incredible. And when you find the talent, you need to use it."

The rest of the squad is largely predictable with midfielders Jack Wilshere and Steven Gerrard and defenders Rio Ferdinand and Glen Johnson ruled out through injury.

Tottenham Hotspur trio Peter Crouch, Aaron Lennon and Michael Dawson also miss out as the Group G leaders head to Bulgaria on Friday and meet Wales in Cardiff the following Tuesday.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Joe Hart (Manchester City), Robert Green (West Ham United), David Stockdale (Fulham, on loan to Ipswich Town)

Defenders: Leighton Baines (Everton), Gary Cahill (Bolton Wanderers), Ashley Cole (Chelsea), Phil Jagielka (Everton), Phil Jones (Manchester United), Joleon Lescott (Manchester City), Micah Richards (Manchester City), Chris Smalling (Manchester United), John Terry (Chelsea)

Midfielders: Gareth Barry (Manchester City), Tom Cleverley (Manchester United), Stewart Downing (Liverpool), Adam Johnson (Manchester City), Frank Lampard (Chelsea), James Milner (Manchester City), Scott Parker (West Ham United), Ashley Young (Manchester United)

Forwards: Darren Bent (Aston Villa), Andy Carroll (Liverpool), Jermain Defoe (Tottenham Hotspur), Wayne Rooney (Manchester United), Theo Walcott (Arsenal)