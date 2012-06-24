Soccer-Ibrahimovic strikes twice wins League Cup for United
LONDON, Feb 26 Manchester United forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic struck twice including a late headed winner as they edged Southampton 3-2 in an absorbing League Cup final at Wembley on Sunday.
KIEV, June 24 Match statistics for Italy's penalty shootout win against England after their goalless Euro 2012 quarter-final at the Olympic Stadium on Sunday:
England Italy Goals scored 0 0 Total shots 9 35 Shots on target 4 20 Corners 3 7 Offsides 1 2 Fouls committed 15 11 Yellow cards 0 2 Red cards 0 0 Ball possession (percent) 36 64 (Edited by Tom Pilcher)
LONDON, Feb 26 Harry Kane netted a hat-trick as Tottenham Hotspur hammered Stoke City 4-0 at White Hart Lane on Sunday to return to second place in the Premier League table.
LONDON, Feb 26 Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli was delighted to contribute a goal to the emphatic 4-0 win over Stoke City on Sunday only three days after letting his club down by being sent off at Wembley.