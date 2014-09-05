(Recasts with FA statement)

LONDON, Sept 5 England striker Daniel Sturridge has been ruled out of Monday's opening Euro 2016 qualifier in Switzerland after sustaining an injury in training on Friday.

"Daniel Sturridge picked up an injury on his thigh in training," a statement on the Football Association's website (www.thefa.com) said.

"He has had a scan and will now return to Liverpool FC for treatment. He will play no part in the forthcoming Switzerland match."

Sturridge played 89 minutes of England's laborious 1-0 friendly win over Norway at Wembley on Wednesday.

The Liverpool player has established himself as the spearhead in England's attack, scoring five times in 16 appearances for his country.

England face Switzerland, Estonia, Lithuania, Slovenia and San Marino in qualifying Group E. (Reporting by Martyn Herman and Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)