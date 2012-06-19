(Adds more details)
By Simon Evans
DONETSK, June 19 Ukraine striker Andriy
Shevchenko was not named in the starting lineup for Tuesday's
Group D game against England, who as expected welcomed back
striker Wayne Rooney.
Shevchenko has been struggling with a knee injury and was
rated 50-50 for the game although it remains possible he will
feature from the bench.
Artem Milevskiy replaces Shevchenko in attack and will be
partnered by Marco Devich who is chosen ahead of Andriy Voronin.
Rooney, who was suspended for England's opening two group
games, will play alongside his Manchester United team mate Danny
Welbeck in attack with Andy Carroll stepping down.
Ukraine coach Oleg Blokhin made two other changes from the
team which started against France with central defender Yaroslav
Rakitsky replacing Taras Mykhalyk while Denys Garmash was
preferred to Serhiy Nazarenko in midfield.
Teams
England: 1-Joe Hart; 2-Glen Johnson, 6-John Terry, 15-Joleon
Lescott, 3-Ashley Cole; 16-James Milner, 4-Steven Gerrard,
17-Scott Parker, 11-Ashley Young; 10-Wayne Rooney; 22-Danny
Welbeck
Ukraine: 12-Andriy Pyatov; 9-Oleh Gusyev, 3-Evhen
Khacheridi, 20-Yaroslav Rakitsky, 2-Evhen Selin; 11-Andriy
Yarmolenko, 4-Anatoly Tymoshchuk, 19-Evhen Konoplyanka; 6-Denys
Garmash; 15-Artem Milevsky, 22-Marco Devic
Referee: Viktor Kassai (Hungary)
(Reporting By Simon Evans; Editing by Ken Ferris)