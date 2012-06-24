Soccer-Ibrahimovic strikes twice wins League Cup for United
LONDON, Feb 26 Manchester United forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic struck twice including a late headed winner as they edged Southampton 3-2 in an absorbing League Cup final at Wembley on Sunday.
KIEV, June 24 Teams for Sunday's Euro 2012 quarter-final between England and Italy at the Olympic Stadium (1845 GMT):
England: 1-Joe Hart; 2-Glen Johnson, 6-John Terry, 15-Joleon Lescott, 3-Ashley Cole; 16-James Milner, 4-Steven Gerrard, 17-Scott Parker, 11-Ashley Young; 10-Wayne Rooney; 22-Danny Welbeck
Italy: 1-Gianluigi Buffon; 7-Ignazio Abate, 15-Andrea Barzagli, 19-Leonardo Bonucci, 6-Federico Balzaretti; 21-Andrea Pirlo; 8-Claudio Marchisio, 18-Riccardo Montolivo, 16-Daniele De Rossi; 9-Mario Balotelli, 10-Antonio Cassano
Referee: Pedro Proenca (Portugal) (Edited by Tom Pilcher)
LONDON, Feb 26 Harry Kane netted a hat-trick as Tottenham Hotspur hammered Stoke City 4-0 at White Hart Lane on Sunday to return to second place in the Premier League table.
LONDON, Feb 26 Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli was delighted to contribute a goal to the emphatic 4-0 win over Stoke City on Sunday only three days after letting his club down by being sent off at Wembley.