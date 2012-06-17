WARSAW, June 17 Facts and figures ahead of Tuesday's Euro 2012 Group D match between England and Ukraine at the Donbass Arena in Donetsk (1845 GMT):

* England, who remain unbeaten under coach Roy Hodgson after four matches, have not failed to score in their last 15 games, going back to a 0-0 draw with Montenegro at Wembley in a Euro qualifier in October 2010.

* England are unbeaten in 10 competitive games since their 4-1 thrashing by Germany at the 2010 World Cup finals.

* England winger Theo Walcott, who struck England's equaliser to make it 2-2 against Sweden, had scored for his country in only one of his previous 25 internationals. That was an amazing hat-trick in a 4-1 away win against Croatia in a World Cup qualifier in September 2008.

* Ukraine have a Donetsk jinx. They have not won any of six matches there and have lost four of them.

* Ukraine have lost three of their last four matches and have failed to score in three of their last four competitive games.

* Ukraine striker Andriy Shevchenko was his team's top scorer with two goals at their only previous major tournament finals, the 2006 World Cup. In these finals, he is his team's leading, and only, scorer with two goals. (Compiled by Paul Radford, Editing by Tom Pilcher)