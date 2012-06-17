KRAKOW, June 17 England winger Theo Walcott
suffered a hamstring injury in training and is doubtful for
their final Euro 2012 Group D match against Ukraine, manager Roy
Hodgson told the BBC on Sunday.
Walcott, 23, inspired a comeback win over Sweden as a
substitute on Friday, scoring England's second goal and setting
up Danny Welbeck for the third to seal a 3-2 victory.
"Unfortunately, he had a slight setback in training today so
that's the major concern for him," Hodgson said.
"He felt the hamstring that, of course, kept him out for so
long at the end of last season and we were slightly concerned
when he came to us.
"It was a precaution to take him from the field because he
felt a slight tightness there so really whether he is a real
contender for a starting position will depend on what the
medical people can tell me."
England need a draw against Ukraine to reach the
quarter-finals and will be boosted by the return of striker
Wayne Rooney from a two-match suspension.
