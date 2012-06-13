By Mark Meadows
KRAKOW, Poland, June 13 England, fresh from a
visit from the barber, expect a more open game against Sweden in
their Euro 2012 Group D test on Friday after there were few
hairy moments in the defensive draw against France.
Roy Hodgson's men took the lead in their first game but have
been criticised in some quarters for their lack of adventure
after France equalised as they sought refuge in the old English
trait of being solid but unspectacular.
Danny Welbeck, who started up front alone in the heat of
Donetsk and is likely to again in Kiev on Friday, said the
Sweden encounter might be more enjoyable for fans given Erik
Hamren's men need a result after losing to Ukraine.
"It was quite isolated at times (against the French) but at
that level of football you are not going to get so much of the
ball," he told a news conference.
"I think looking at it from a neutral perspective, it will
be a fun game to watch. It is going to be better for us and once
the game gets opened up there will be a few goalscoring
opportunities carved out."
Another reason to expect a more attacking display from
England is the 1845 GMT kick off in Kiev compared to the
afternoon heat of Donetsk.
"The second and third games in the group are at a later time
and it will be a bit better for us," Welbeck added.
Wayne Rooney, suspended until the third group match with
co-hosts Ukraine, sported another new haircut in training on
Wednesday along with several other members of the squad and
backroom staff.
"The barber came in and set up his own barber's shop in
Ashley Young's room," Welbeck explained.
Jordan Henderson, a late addition to the squad after
injuries to Gareth Barry and Frank Lampard, is England's only
recognised spare central midfielder if anything were to happen
to captain Steven Gerrard and the terrier-like Scott Parker.
Hodgson hinted after the France game that he may leave one
of the duo out against Sweden given they are over 30 and are
feeling niggles from a long hard season but Henderson does not
expect to start.
He said Gerrard and Parker had done well to combat the
French threat while starting numerous attacks of their own and
looked fit enough to plough on.
One man not fit to play at the moment is Henderson's
Liverpool team mate Martin Kelly, who has been laid low with a
virus.
"I think he is getting a lot better. He'll probably be
training soon," said Henderson, who like Kelly had an average
campaign for a struggling Liverpool side and was a surprise
inclusion in the England squad.
