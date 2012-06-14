By By Brian Homewood
| POZNAN, June 14
POZNAN, June 14 Screeching presenters and inane
music greeted hapless early arrivals for Italy's Euro 2012 match
against Croatia on Thursday, driving another nail into the
coffin of pre-match entertainment.
Both teams were forced to warm up to a backdrop of thumping
electronic music and tyre advertisements broadcast over the
stadium sound system, part of the build-up to matches organised
by European soccer's governing body UEFA.
Teams for the Group C game were read out by a stadium
announcer who sounded almost identical to Borat, the fictitious
television reporter from Kazakhstan played by Sasha Baron Cohen.
Many fans voted with their feet, staying outside the stadium
until the last possible moment, and there were vast swathes of
empty seats in the stadium only 20 minutes before kickoff.
Each set of fans had their own cheerleader, officially
described by UEFA as a "team speaker", exhorting them to sing
along with him like children at a pantomime.
There were short interludes allowing the vociferous Croatia
fans to start singing, when the arena briefly resembled a
traditional football stadium.
But they came to an abrupt end with dramatic drum rolls and
synthesizers, again drowning out the crowd.
COUNTDOWN CLOCK
Even the traditional roar before kickoff has been replaced
by a "countdown" in which the final few seconds tick away on the
scoreboard while a Hollywood-style announcer counts down from 10
to zero in a high-pitched voice.
The countdown does away with the traditional pre-match roar
and has alarmed traditionalists, as well as appearing to
encroach on the referee's authority.
World soccer's governing body FIFA, however, said in a
statement that they had no objection and that the countdown
allowed fans "to be part of this experience".
Even the celebrations of Italy's first half goal were
drowned out by a bout of rock music played as soon as Andrea
Pirlo's curling free kick hit the back of the net.
It was enough to leave some fans nostalgic about vuvuzelas,
the dreaded plastic horns which provided the deafening backdrop
to the last World Cup in South Africa.
(Reporting By Brian Homewood; editing by Ken Ferris)