MADRID May 30 Spain defender Dani Carvajal is in danger of missing the European Championship after tests showed up a leg muscle injury.

Arsenal full back Hector Bellerin is his likely replacement for next month's finals in France.

Carvajal started for Real Madrid in Saturday's Champions League final victory over Atletico Madrid but left the pitch in tears six minutes into the second half.

"After tests carried out today at the Sanitas La Moraleja University Hospital...Carvajal has been diagnosed with a grade two injury to the right iliopsoas. His recovery will continue to be assessed," Real said in a statement on Monday.

Spain coach Vicente del Bosque included the 24-year-old right back in his provisional Euro 2016 squad but Carvajal is facing at least two weeks on the sidelines, local media reported.

Carvajal earned his first cap for Spain in August 2014 and has made four further appearances for the 2012 and 2008 Euro winners.

"It would be a dream come true to play at the European Championship," said Bellerin as Del Bosque prepared to announce his final 23-man squad on Tuesday.

"I had summer plans with my girlfriend. I did not suspect they would call me but it was a great joy."

A regular in the Under-21 squad, Bellerin made his senior debut in Sunday's 3-1 win over Bosnia and has remained with the squad.

Bellerin had a strong season with Arsenal, starting 45 games in all competitions, including 36 in the Premier League. The 20-year-old was named in the Professional Footballers' Association team of the year.

Asked about Carvajal, Bellerin said: "First of all I hope he recovers well and soon.

"He's a team mate and that's what is most important. With regards to me, I'll stay here until the coach decides."

Spain begin their title defence against Czech Republic in Toulouse on June 13. (Reporting by Adriana Garcia, editing by Ed Osmond and Tony Jimenez)