MADRID, June 10 Spain goalkeeper David De Gea on Friday said press reports linking him to a prostitution case currently under investigation in Spain were false and he would not leave the Spanish squad.

"It is all a lie. It's all false what has come out in the press. It is in the hands of my lawyers," de Gea told journalists in Saint Martin de Re where the Spanish team is preparing the Euro 2016 soccer championship.

"I'm calm. If anything I am going to have more determination. I'm looking forward for Euro 2016 to start," De Gea also said. (Reporting by Julien Toyer, editing by Larry King)