MADRID, June 10 Spain goalkeeper David De Gea on
Friday said press reports linking him to a prostitution case
currently under investigation in Spain were false and he would
not leave the Spanish squad.
"It is all a lie. It's all false what has come out in the
press. It is in the hands of my lawyers," de Gea told
journalists in Saint Martin de Re where the Spanish team is
preparing the Euro 2016 soccer championship.
"I'm calm. If anything I am going to have more
determination. I'm looking forward for Euro 2016 to start," De
Gea also said.
