MADRID, June 30 Spain coach Vicente del Bosque said he was stepping down from the job just three days after the defending champions were knocked out of Euro 2016 by Italy at the finals in France.

"Of course, I have no intention of continuing," he said in an interview with Radio Nacional de Espana on Thursday. "It was a decision I had taken beforehand."

Spain, who were trying to win their third straight European Championship, lost 2-0 to Italy in the last 16 on Monday.

(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)