VIENNA May 31 Spain coach Vicente del Bosque has included uncapped Real Madrid forward Lucas Vazquez in his 23-man squad for next month's European Championship.

Vazquez made 33 appearances for Real in all competitions this season and scored in the penalty shootout to help his team win Saturday's Champions League final against Atletico Madrid.

"We knew that we had to drop several players and I can only take 23," Del Bosque told a news conference in Salzburg on Tuesday.

"I wanted to balance the squad and I think I've chosen the best. With these 23 players we are covered."

Holders Spain won the Euros in 2008 and 2012.