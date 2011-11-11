TALLINN Nov 11 Robbie Keane struck twice
as Ireland took a giant step towards Euro 2012 on Friday by
beating Estonia 4-0 in a playoff first leg where the hosts ended
the game with nine men.
The visitors had already gone ahead with a 13th-minute
header from Keith Andrews when their cause was further helped by
the dismissal of Estonia defender Andrei Stepanov 11 minutes
before the break.
Ireland made their man advantage count midway through the
second half when Jon Walters headed in a second, four minutes
before Keane's 71st minute strike put them firmly in control
before Tuesday's second leg in Dublin.
Estonia's fading dream of reaching the finals of a major
tournament for the first time was dealt another blow with
captain Raio Piiroja's 77th minute dismissal and more
indiscipline gave Ireland a late penalty which Keane converted.
