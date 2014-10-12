TALLINN Oct 12 Wayne Rooney struck with a 74th-minute free kick to give England a 1-0 win over Estonia in Euro 2016 Group E on Sunday and move to within six goals of Bobby Charlton's record tally of 49.

Rooney curled home a shot from the edge of the box after Raheem Sterling was fouled and although goalkeeper Sergei Parelko got his hands to the ball it went in off the post.

The England skipper, playing his 99th international, has now scored 43 times for his country, one behind Jimmy Greaves who is third on the all-time list.

Estonia were reduced to 10 men for the second successive qualifier when their captain Ragnar Klavan was sent off for a second yellow card after 49 minutes, but they frustrated England for long periods before the visitors scored to maintain their perfect start to the campaign with a third successive win.

Estonia's best chance fell to Sergei Zenjov in the first minute when his deflected shot hit Joe Hart's side netting, and apart from a few isolated raids, most of the match was played in the hosts' half.

England, though, lacked accuracy in front of goal and pace in attack until Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Sterling were introduced in the second half and although they dominated the match, it was a far from memorable match or victory.

Rooney had a great chance to equal Greaves's tally in stoppage time but shot straight at Parelko.

