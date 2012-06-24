(Adds Pereira quote)
WARSAW, June 24 Former Portugal and Benfica
great Eusebio is in a stable condition after doctors conducted a
coronarography to examine the condition of his heart after he
was taken to hospital in the Polish city of Poznan on Saturday.
"I had the chance to talk briefly to him this morning and I
asked him if his heart hurt, he said not at all," hospital
spokesman Stanislaw Rusek told Reuters on Sunday.
"The news is good. Doctors are satisfied that his condition
is stable and we will see where we will go from here."
Eusebio, who turned 70 in January, travelled with the
national team to Poland and was in the stands for the Euro 2012
quarter-final win over the Czech Republic, cheering alongside
former Portugal captain Luis Figo.
He has been admitted to hospital three times since December.
He has been suffering from hypertension and his doctors have
said he must have regular examinations.
A coronarography, literally an x-ray of the coronary
arteries, involves puncturing an artery and introducing a
product impervious to X-rays to give doctors a clear picture of
the state of the heart's arteries.
"Eusebio is very strong, he proved that as a player and we
don't have any worries about the recuperation because we believe
in his quick recovery," Portugal defender Joao Pereira told
reporters.
