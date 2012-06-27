(Adds byline)
By Daniel Alvarenga
LISBON, June 27 Former Portugal and Benfica
great Eusebio was transferred from a Polish hospital to an
intensive care ward of a Lisbon hospital on Wednesday after
undergoing a heart procedure while in Poland for Euro 2012.
Eusebio, 70, was admitted to Lisbon's Luz hospital after a
medical flight home. Doctors said he was in a stable condition.
"We will do a full review of the exams he did in Poland. He
is well, calm...let's wait a bit and give more details later,"
Luz hospital clinical director Jose Roquette told reporters.
"Eusebio wanted to go home, said he felt well, had a good
trip and that is a good sign."
Doctors at the hospital in the Polish city of Poznan
conducted a coronarography on Sunday, but had ruled out a heart
attack, blaming Eusebio's condition on the excitement related to
Portugal's matches during the Euro 2012 tournament co-hosted by
Poland and Ukraine.
Eusebio, Portugal's football ambassador, has been admitted
to hospital four times since December. He has been suffering
from hypertension and his doctors have said he must have regular
examinations.
"He was released from the hospital at 10 am (0800 GMT) after
he slept well at night and was in stable condition," Polish
hospital spokesman Stanislaw Rusek told Reuters.
Eusebio travelled with the national team to Poland and was
in the stands for the quarter-final win over the Czech Republic,
cheering alongside former Portugal captain Luis Figo.
Portugal will play Spain in the first semi-final later on
Wednesday.
Roquette said Eusebio would not be able to watch the game
from his hospital bed.
"In intensive care patients have no access to TV, so he
won't have any chance to watch the match," he said.
"He will also probably not have the chance of listening to
it on the radio but maybe someone will be kind enough to update
him on the score."
Nicknamed the 'black panther', Eusebio grabbed international
headlines during the 1966 World Cup in England when Portugal
finished third. He also helped his Portuguese club side Benfica
reach four European Cup finals in the 1960s.
(Additional reporting by Chris Borowski in Warsaw; Editing by
Justin Palmer)