PARIS, June 13 A Northern Irish soccer fan died in the French city of Nice after scaling a sea-front railing and falling on his head onto a stone beach, a local official said on Monday.

He was the first supporter to die during a Euro 2016 soccer tournament that has been marred by off-pitch violence between fans since Friday's opening.

"Investigators suspect an accidental death," a police spokesman said, adding that the 24-year-old man, whose name was withheld, was drunk at the time of falling. (Reporting by Matthias Galante; writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Paul Taylor)