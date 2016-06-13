SHOWCASE-Soccer-Five memorable Chelsea v Arsenal matches
LONDON, Feb 2 We look back at five standout clashes between Arsenal and Chelsea:
PARIS, June 13 A Northern Irish soccer fan died in the French city of Nice after scaling a sea-front railing and falling on his head onto a stone beach, a local official said on Monday.
He was the first supporter to die during a Euro 2016 soccer tournament that has been marred by off-pitch violence between fans since Friday's opening.
"Investigators suspect an accidental death," a police spokesman said, adding that the 24-year-old man, whose name was withheld, was drunk at the time of falling. (Reporting by Matthias Galante; writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Paul Taylor)
LONDON, Feb 2 We look back at five standout clashes between Arsenal and Chelsea:
LONDON, Feb 2 Manchester City have recalled midfielder Yaya Toure to their Champions League squad after he was left out for the group stage last year in an omission that triggered a furious response from his agent.
LONDON, Feb 2 Following are match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of week 24 of the Premier League on Feb 4 and 5 (1500 unless stated):