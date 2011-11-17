LONDON Nov 17 A stolen tracksuit and a
bag of balls helped one ticketless Ireland fan to the best seat
in the house for their Euro 2012 playoff win over Estonia -- in
the opposition dugout.
Conor Cunningham from Cork travelled to Tallinn's A. Le Coq
Arena and managed to bypass security after sneaking in a stadium
side entrance.
After sitting next to Estonia manager Tarmo Ruutli for
Ireland's 4-0 first victory last Friday, he was spotted by TV
cameras on the pitch afterwards celebrating with the Ireland
players.
"I just spotted an open door and I thought I will stick my
head through there but it was just a closed-in room but I found
an Estonian tracksuit and I just threw it on," he said on the
Mirror website (www.mirrorfootball.co.uk).
"I threw the bag of balls over my shoulder and just went for
it. I didn't know what to do, to be honest, so I thought I'd
better go into the Estonian dug-out."
He was unable to travel to Dublin for Tuesday's return leg
as Ireland qualified for Euro 2012 with a 5-1 aggregate win.
(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Mark Meadows)