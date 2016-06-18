PARIS, June 18 UEFA said on Saturday it had opened disciplinary proceedings against Croatia and Turkey's soccer federations for crowd trouble during the Euro 2016 tournament.

Both federations could face sanctions for fans from their countries "throwing objects and setting off fireworks", a statement read. Croatia faced additional charges over alleged "racist behaviour".

The incidents occurred on Friday during the Spain vs Turkey and Czech Republic vs Croatia matches. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Andrew Heavens)