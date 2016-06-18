Soccer-Real Madrid's Lucas Silva joins Cruzeiro on 18-month loan
MADRID, Jan 31 Real Madrid midfielder Lucas Silva has rejoined former club Cruzeiro on an 18-month loan deal, the Spanish side announced on Tuesday.
PARIS, June 18 UEFA said on Saturday it had opened disciplinary proceedings against Croatia and Turkey's soccer federations for crowd trouble during the Euro 2016 tournament.
Both federations could face sanctions for fans from their countries "throwing objects and setting off fireworks", a statement read. Croatia faced additional charges over alleged "racist behaviour".
The incidents occurred on Friday during the Spain vs Turkey and Czech Republic vs Croatia matches. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
LIBREVILLE, Jan 31 Burkina Faso's coach Paulo Duarte will draw confidence from a call from mentor Jose Mourinho on the eve of Wednesday's African Nations Cup semi-final against Egypt, he said on Tuesday.
BARCELONA, Jan 31 Barcelona coach Luis Enrique has promised that his team will not hold back when they visit Atletico Madrid for the first leg of their King's Cup semi-final on Wednesday.