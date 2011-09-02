TORSHAVN, Sept 2 Italy moved closer to
a place in the Euro 2012 finals after Antonio Cassano's
early strike was enough to see off a valiant Faroe Islands 1-0
on Friday as the Group C leaders chalked up their sixth win in
seven games.
Cassano pounced in the 11th minute, controlling a superb
Andrea Pirlo pass before rounding goalkeeper Rene Torgard and
slipping the ball into an empty net for his seventh
international goal.
The Faroe Islands, bottom of the group, fought back and were
unlucky not to grab an equaliser with Soni Olsen hitting the
post midway through the first half and Christian Lamhauge Holst
striking the bar with 20 minutes to go.
A lethargic Italy held on and will qualify for the finals in
Poland and Ukraine next year if they beat Slovenia in Florence
on Tuesday.
