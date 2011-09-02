TORSHAVN, Sept 2 Italy moved closer to a place in the Euro 2012 finals after Antonio Cassano's early strike was enough to see off a valiant Faroe Islands 1-0 on Friday as the Group C leaders chalked up their sixth win in seven games.

Cassano pounced in the 11th minute, controlling a superb Andrea Pirlo pass before rounding goalkeeper Rene Torgard and slipping the ball into an empty net for his seventh international goal.

The Faroe Islands, bottom of the group, fought back and were unlucky not to grab an equaliser with Soni Olsen hitting the post midway through the first half and Christian Lamhauge Holst striking the bar with 20 minutes to go.

A lethargic Italy held on and will qualify for the finals in Poland and Ukraine next year if they beat Slovenia in Florence on Tuesday.

