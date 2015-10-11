Oct 11 Romania qualified for the Euro 2016 finals when they comfortably won 3-0 in the Faroe Islands on Sunday to clinch the second automatic qualifying place in Group F.

The win left unbeaten Romania with 20 points, one behind already-qualified Northern Ireland, who ended their campaign with a 1-1 draw in Finland.

Hungary remained in third place on 16 after losing 4-3 in Greece and will try to reach the finals via the playoffs.

Constantin Budescu, who replaced the ineffective Claudio Keseru in Romania's starting lineup, scored twice before the break and almost grabbed a hat-trick in the second half.

Alexandru Maxim put the result beyond doubt with their third goal eight minutes from time. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Ken Ferris)