KIEV, July 1 Facts and figures after Spain's 4-0
victory over Italy in the Euro 2012 final on Sunday.
* Spain are the first team to win back to back European
Championships with a World Cup triumph in between. It is their
third European title, equalling Germany's record.
* The four-goal winning margin was the biggest in a European
Championship or World Cup final.
* Vicente Del Bosque is only the second coach to win a
European Championship and a World Cup, joining Helmut Schoen,
who led West Germany to victory at the 1972 European
Championship and the World Cup two years later.
* Sunday's victory was Spain's first outright win over Italy
in eight major tournament matches (they won a penalty shootout
after a 0-0 draw in Euro 2008 quarter-finals)
* Spain striker Fernando Torres is the first player to score
in two European Championship finals and wins the Euro 2012
golden boot for top scorer, by virtue of also having an assist
and having played fewer minutes than Germany's Mario Gomez who
also had three goals.
* Spain are unbeaten in their last 12 European Championship
finals matches and have not conceded a goal in their last five,
both competition records. They have kept clean sheets in their
last 10 knockout games at the European and World Cup finals.
* Their last defeat in European Championship play was a 2-0
loss to Sweden in qualifying in 2006 - a 29-game undefeated run.
* The last time Spain lost after taking a 1-0 lead was a 3-2
defeat at Northern Ireland in September 2006.
* It is only the third time a team has scored twice before
halftime in a Euros final. Italy beat Yugoslavia 2-0 in 1968 and
Czechoslovakia beat West Germany on penalties in 1976 after
leading 2-1 at the break.
* Spain goalkeeper Iker Casillas is only the second player
along with Franz Beckenbauer (1972-1976) to captain their
country in three European Championship/World Cup finals.
* Casillas is also the first player to reach 100
international wins and has a record 79 clean sheets in his 136
appearances.
* Spain midfielder David Silva was directly involved in five
goals at Euro 2012 (2 goals, 3 assists), more than any other
player.
* Goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon passed Dino Zoff's record for
the most appearances at the European/World Cup finals with his
25th game. Only Paolo Maldini (36) and Fabio Cannavaro (26) have
played more times for Italy.
