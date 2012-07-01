By Simon Evans
| KIEV, July 1
KIEV, July 1 Goals from David Silva and Jordi
Alba gave Spain a 2-0 halftime lead over Italy in the European
Championship final on Sunday as Vicente Del Bosque's side looked
to become the first team to retain the title.
Spain, playing positively and at pace, attacked from the
outset and they were rewarded when they took the lead in the
14th minute with a goal that encapsulated their slick passing
and movement.
Andres Iniesta split open the Italy defence with an incisive
pass to Cesc Fabregas who outpaced Giorgio Chiellini to get to
the byline where he pulled the ball back to Silva who flashed
his header past the helpless Gianluigi Buffon.
The Italians responded with Antonio Cassano twice testing
Iker Casillas but Spain doubled their lead four minutes before
halftime when Xavi played in Alba to slot past Buffon.
(Reporting By Simon Evans, editing by Justin Palmer)