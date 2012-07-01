KIEV, July 1 Goals from David Silva and Jordi Alba gave Spain a 2-0 halftime lead over Italy in the European Championship final on Sunday as Vicente Del Bosque's side looked to become the first team to retain the title.

Spain, playing positively and at pace, attacked from the outset and they were rewarded when they took the lead in the 14th minute with a goal that encapsulated their slick passing and movement.

Andres Iniesta split open the Italy defence with an incisive pass to Cesc Fabregas who outpaced Giorgio Chiellini to get to the byline where he pulled the ball back to Silva who flashed his header past the helpless Gianluigi Buffon.

The Italians responded with Antonio Cassano twice testing Iker Casillas but Spain doubled their lead four minutes before halftime when Xavi played in Alba to slot past Buffon. (Reporting By Simon Evans, editing by Justin Palmer)