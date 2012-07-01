(adds details)
By Mike Collett
KIEV, July 1 World champions Spain took their
place among the game's greats when they thrashed Italy 4-0 to
become the first team to win successive European Championship
titles on Sunday.
Goals from David Silva, Jordi Alba, Fernando Torres and Juan
Mata gave the world champions an easy victory over an Italian
team down to 10 men through injury for the last half-hour.
The diminutive Silva scored with a rare header after a Cesc
Fabregas pull-back in the 14th minute before a superb sprint
finish from left-back Alba following a pinpoint Xavi pass
doubled their lead four minutes before halftime.
Torres, who scored the winner in the final when they won the
title in 2008, struck their third goal in the 84th minute before
setting up fellow substitute Mata to add the final flourish in
the 88th.
Italy had more possession than Spain in the opening half but
when they did have a sniff of goal goalkeeper Iker Casillas
maintained his astonishing record of not conceding a goal in the
knockout stage of a tournament for the 10th successive match.
Spain have become the first European side to win three major
tournaments following their success in Euro 2008 and the World
Cup two years ago.
The only other team to win three successive major titles was
Argentina who lifted the Copa America in 1945, 1946 and 1947
when that tournament was held annually.
Spain, who started without a recognised striker, were all
artistry and guile in midfield while Italy, whose own creator
Andrea Pirlo failed to shine, were handicapped by having only 10
men from the hour mark after using up all three substitutes.
The third of them, Thiago Motta, only lasted four minutes
after replacing Riccardo Montolivo in the 57th before limping
off with a hamstring injury.
Italy went close twice through second half substitute
Antonio Di Natale but Mario Balotelli, the two-goal hero of
their 2-1 semi-final win over Germany, rarely looked like
scoring.
The opening goal came when Andres Iniesta split the Italy
defence with an incisive pass to Fabregas who outpaced Giorgio
Chiellini to get to the byline where he pulled the ball back to
Silva who flashed his header past the helpless Buffon.
The second came when Alba tore past the static Leonardo
Bonucci and planted a perfect left foot shot past Gianluigi
Buffon. Torres then ran through to score the third after another
Xavi through ball before setting up Mata with a deft flick.