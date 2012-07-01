By Iain Rogers
| KIEV, July 1
KIEV, July 1 The greatest teams always peak at
exactly the right time and Spain, giving an emphatic response to
those critics who say their mesmerising possession football is
dull, saved their scintillating best for last at Euro 2012.
Vicente del Bosque's side had struggled to get their
fast-flowing game into top gear earlier in the tournament but it
all clicked beautifully into place against Italy in Sunday's
final in Kiev.
Some had labelled the Spanish dull after a couple of
uninspired performances in Poland and Ukraine but their crushing
4-0 win at the Olympic Stadium was the biggest margin of victory
in any World Cup or European Championship final.
Spain took the game to the Italians from the start and there
was a zip about their passing, with Andres Iniesta, Cesc
Fabregas and David Silva buzzing around the opposition defence,
to immediately get the the upper hand.
With defensive midfielders Xabi Alonso and Sergio Busquets
providing the foundation, Xavi was able to dictate from the
central areas, feeding the runs of both the forwards and the
fullbacks up the flanks.
Del Bosque had again opted to play without a recognised
striker, with midfielder Fabregas in a roving forward role, and
it was his burst into the box and clever cut back that set up
Silva to nod in Spain's opener.
The Spanish players looked far hungrier than their
opponents, running into space and overlapping down the wings and
creating a host of clear chances, while the Italians threatened
only from long-range or set pieces.
It was one such forward foray that led to Spain's second.
The goal came not from a trademark move of 20 passes or more
but from a long Iker Casillas clearance that Fabregas leaped to
nod back to Jordi Alba.
The 23-year-old, one of the revelations of the tournament
who is poised to join Barcelona from Valencia, laid the ball
inside to Xavi and sped past a static Italian defence to receive
a return pass that he slotted calmly past Gianluigi Buffon.
ROCK SOLID
Xavi admitted before the game he had not been at his best in
recent outings but he was back to something close to that on
Sunday and sent substitute Fernando Torres clear to score
Spain's third in the 84th minute.
The Barca playmaker, who has been at the heart of Spain's
success over the past four years, is the first player to provide
assists in two European Championship finals after he played
Torres in to score the only goal in the Euro 2008 final against
Germany.
But it has not been merely their dominance in midfield and
their attacking threat that has underpinned Spain's success.
The defence, marshalled by Gerard Pique and Sergio Ramos in
the centre and with captain Casillas almost unbeatable in goal,
was again rock solid on Sunday.
Spain have not conceded a goal in their last five Euro
matches, a new competition record, and have kept a clean sheet
in their last 10 knockout matches at a European Championship or
World Cup.
Casillas, who became the first player to notch up 100
international victories on his 137th appearance, has not
conceded a goal in the knockout stage of the two competitions
for 990 minutes.
But it is Del Bosque to whom Spain's victory on Sunday truly
belongs.
The sometimes gruff but unfailingly respectful 61-year-old
built on the triumph of Euro 2008 and has turned Spain into a
harmonious and incredibly effective unit that has taken its
place at the summit of world football, smashing records along
the way.
He becomes only the second coach to win a European
Championship and a World Cup title after German Helmut Schoen
achieved the feat in the 1970s.
With a relatively young squad who have shown that success
does not dim their hunger, few would bet against them retaining
their world title in Brazil in two years' time.
