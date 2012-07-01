By Mitch Phillips
KIEV, July 1 Spain cemented their status as
soccer's global superpower in vintage style by thrashing an
overwhelmed Italy 4-0 to retain their European championship
title on Sunday.
The victory in an excellent final full of attacking intent
meant they become the first team to win back-to-back European
Championships - either side of their maiden World Cup triumph in
2010.
Spain attacked from the start and went ahead after 14
minutes with a David Silva header and doubled the lead four
minutes before halftime when left back Jordi Alba galloped past
a frozen Italian defence onto a precise Xavi pass before
planting a confident shot beyond Gianluigi Buffon.
Italy's slim hopes of a comeback disappeared when third
substitute Thiago Motta pulled a hamstring, leaving his side
down to 10 men for the final half-hour. Fernando Torres became
the first player to score in two Euro finals when he made it 3-0
six minutes from time and fellow substitute Juan Mata added the
fourth.
(Reporting By Mitch Phillips; editing by Justin Palmer)