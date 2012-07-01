KIEV, July 1 Belarussian President Alexander
Lukashenko, a target of European Union sanctions over human
rights, shared a VIP box with European leaders at the Euro 2012
final on Sunday.
Pictures published by private Ukrainian news agency UNIAN
showed Lukashenko and his son Nikolai, aged 7, sitting next to
Georgian leader Mikheil Saakashvili and other ex-Soviet leaders
at the Olympic stadium in Kiev.
Brussels has introduced travel bans and asset freezes
against Lukashenko and a number of his officials after his
government cracked down on opposition last year in the aftermath
of his re-election as president.
It was not clear, however, if he had met or shaken hands
with the prime ministers of Spain and Italy who sat in the same
box, but to the other side of Ukrainian President Viktor
Yanukovich and other local officials.
Yanukovich himself has been the target of a diplomatic
boycott by other European leaders throughout the Ukrainian half
of a championship it has co-hosted with Poland.
The EU has criticised as selective justice a ruling by a
Ukrainian court last October which sentenced Yanukovich's
opponent, former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko, to seven years
in prison on abuse-of-office charges.
But both Spanish and Italian leaders put the boycott
announced by a number of European governments aside when their
teams made it to the final.
