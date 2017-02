KIEV, June 30 Road to the Euro 2012 final for Spain and Italy who play at the Olympic Stadium on Sunday (1845 GMT):

Spain

Group C

June 10, Gdansk

Spain 1 Italy 1 - Cesc Fabregas 64; Antonio Di Natale 60

June 14, Gdansk

Spain 4 Ireland 0 - Fernando Torres 4, 70, David Silva 49, Fabregas 83

June 18, Gdansk

Croatia 0 Spain 1 - Jesus Navas 88

Quarter-final

June 23, Donetsk

Spain 2 France 0 - Xabi Alonso 19, 90+1pen

Semi-final

June 27, Donetsk

Portugal 0 Spain 0

(Spain win 4-2 on penalties)

- -

Italy

Group C

June 10, Gdansk

Spain 1 Italy 1 - Fabregas 64; Di Natale 60

June 14, Poznan

Italy 1 Croatia 1 - Andrea Pirlo 39; Mario Mandzukic 72

June 18, Poznan

Italy 2 Ireland 0 - Antonio Cassano 35, Mario Balotelli 90

Quarter-final

June 24, Kiev

England 0 Italy 0

(Italy win 4-2 on penalties)

Semi-final

June 28, Warsaw

Germany 1 Italy 2 - Mesut Ozil 90+2pen; Balotelli 20, 36

