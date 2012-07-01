(Adds details)

KIEV, July 1 Cesc Fabregas is back in Spain's starting lineup for Sunday's Euro 2012 final against Italy as coach Vicente del Bosque reverts to playing without a recognised striker.

Striker Alvaro Negredo started the semi-final against Portugal but Fabregas is back to play in the roving forward role. Del Bosque made no other changes.

Team

Spain: 1-Iker Casillas; 17-Alvaro Arbeloa, 15-Sergio Ramos, 3-Gerard Pique, 18-Jordi Alba; 16-Sergio Busquets, 14-Xabi Alonso, 8-Xavi; 6-Andres Iniesta, 21-David Silva, 10-Cesc Fabregas

Referee: Pedro Proenca (Portugal) (Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ken Ferris and Tom Pilcher)