KIEV, July 1 Cesc Fabregas is back in Spain's
starting lineup for Sunday's Euro 2012 final against Italy as
coach Vicente del Bosque reverts to playing without a recognised
striker.
Striker Alvaro Negredo started the semi-final against
Portugal but Fabregas is back to play in the roving forward
role. Del Bosque made no other changes.
Team
Spain: 1-Iker Casillas; 17-Alvaro Arbeloa, 15-Sergio Ramos,
3-Gerard Pique, 18-Jordi Alba; 16-Sergio Busquets, 14-Xabi
Alonso, 8-Xavi; 6-Andres Iniesta, 21-David Silva, 10-Cesc
Fabregas
Referee: Pedro Proenca (Portugal)
