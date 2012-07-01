(Adds details)
By Iain Rogers
KIEV, July 1 Cesc Fabregas is back in Spain's
starting lineup for Sunday's Euro 2012 final against Italy as
coach Vicente del Bosque reverts to playing without a recognised
striker.
Centre forward Alvaro Negredo started the semi-final against
Portugal but Fabregas has been deployed to play in the roving
forward role. Del Bosque made no other changes for the game at
the Olympic Stadium.
Right back Ignazio Abate returns to Italy's starting 11 in
place of Federico Balzaretti after recovering from a muscle
injury in their only change from the semi-final win over
Germany.
Italy coach Cesare Prandelli has again opted to deploy Mario
Balotelli, who netted both goals in the 2-1 defeat of the
Germans, and Antonio Cassano in the forward line.
Teams (1845 GMT kickoff)
Spain: 1-Iker Casillas; 17-Alvaro Arbeloa, 15-Sergio Ramos,
3-Gerard Pique, 18-Jordi Alba; 16-Sergio Busquets, 14-Xabi
Alonso, 8-Xavi; 6-Andres Iniesta, 21-David Silva, 10-Cesc
Fabregas
Italy: 1-Gianluigi Buffon; 7-Ignazio Abate, 15-Andrea
Barzagli, 19-Leonardo Bonucci, 3-Giorgio Chiellini; 21-Andrea
Pirlo; 8-Claudio Marchisio, 18-Riccardo Montolivo, 16-Daniele De
Rossi; 9-Mario Balotelli, 10-Antonio Cassano
Referee: Pedro Proenca (Portugal)
