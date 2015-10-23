LONDON Oct 23 UEFA has fined England, Poland, Scotland and Lithuania for failing to control their fans in recent European Championship qualifying matches, the governing body said in a statement on Friday.

Poland were fined 40,000 euros ($43,996) and Scotland 20,000 euros for crowd disturbances in their Group D qualifier on Oct. 8 in Glasgow.

Scotland's fans invaded the pitch while Polish supporters clashed with stewards and lit fireworks in the 2-2 draw.

Poland's Robert Lewandowski scored a stoppage-time leveller that ended Scotland's hopes of reaching the Euro 2016 finals.

England were fined 15,000 euros and Lithuania 30,000 for crowd trouble in their match in Vilnius on Oct. 12 which Roy Hodgson's side won 3-0 to finish their group stage campaign with a 100 percent record. ($1 = 0.9092 euros) (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Tony Jimenez)