WARSAW, June 28 The Spanish and Russian football
associations have been fined 20,000 and 30,000 euros ($24,900
and $37,300) respectively after racist incidents among their
fans at Euro 2012 matches, UEFA said in a statement on Thursday.
The 20,000 euro sanction on the Spanish has been imposed
after fans sang racist chants and engaged in other racist
behaviour during the Group C match against Italy in Gdansk on
June 10.
Italy's black striker Mario Balotelli started in the 1-1
draw.
The Russians have been fined after being found guilty of the
same charge in the Group A game against the Czech Republic in
Wroclaw on June 8.
Czech right back Theodor Gebre Selassie, who is black,
played in their 4-1 defeat.
Both associations can appeal.
Balotelli was also subjected to racist abuse by Croatia fans
during a match on June 14 and the Croatian FA was fined 80,000
euros by European soccer's governing body.
The size of that fine was criticised by the Football Against
Racism in Europe (FARE) network, who told Reuters there was
public concern that Denmark's Nicklas Bendtner was fined 20,000
euros more for exposing an illegal advert on his underpants.
The Russian FA has already been fined three times for fan
trouble at the tournament, including supporter violence.
UEFA said it would dock them six points in qualifying for
the next European Championship if their fans were involved in
further similar violence, with racist abuse not constituting a
violent act under UEFA rules.
Holders Spain have reached Sunday's final being staged in
Kiev while Russia went out in the group stage.
($1 = 0.8047 euros)
(Writing by Mark Meadows; Editing by Ken Ferris)